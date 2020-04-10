Neil Young releases ‘Shut It Down 2020’, inspired by the coronavirus pandemic

Neil Young has shared a rerecorded version of ‘Shut It Down’ for 2020, inspired by fan response to the 2019 track in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Neil Young Archives said the new recording was prompted by fans “reaching out to Young expressing the elevated poignancy the song has come to represent during this pandemic”.

The new version, simply entitled ‘Shut It Down 2020’, was recorded with Crazy Horse. It has been paired with a new music video collated from clips and images of coronavirus-related events from around the world over the last month. Watch it below:

In a statement, Young urged fans to “act as if you have the virus” and stay home.

“I wish you all the best as you care for our sick, the young and old who we love so much,” he said.

Neil Young Archive emphasised the live performance clips included within the new video were recorded in 2019, before social distancing orders were in place.

‘Shut It Down’ is taken from Young’s last full length studio album, 2019’s ‘Colorado’. This year, the Canadian-born folk rock icon is set to release his unreleased 1975 acoustic album ‘Homegrown’.

Young has recently begun a series of home livestream performances, called ‘Fireside Sessions’, which has so far seen him perform rarities like ‘Vampire Blues’ and ‘Love/Art Blues’.