"To Feel the Music is the story of my efforts to improve the quality of audio that you hear."

Neil Young has announced details of a new book he has co-authored with Phil Baker, CEO of the Neil Young Archives.

Titled To Feel the Music: A Songwriter’s Mission to Save High-Quality Audio, the book is set for release on September 9 and details Young’s efforts to improve sound quality.

Announcing details of the book on his website, Young said: “To Feel the Music is the story of my efforts to improve the quality of audio that you hear. It takes you through how the sound was and is compromised by the tech and record companies, and instead of improving over time like other technologies, it has become worse.

“Our book also tells the business and development story behind Pono, and then, when people wanted the convenience of streaming, how we developed Xstream high resolution streaming, the highest quality streaming in the world, as you hear it at NYA.”

Young concluded: “The issue of improving audio quality has been one of the most important things we’ve been doing for decades, and something I focus on every day. We spent a year writing this and I think you’ll find it interesting and informative. The book will be released September 9 and I hope you enjoy it.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Back in December, Young launched a new subscription service and app that brought together material from across his entire career. The Neil Young Archives (NYA), originally launched in 2017, includes a complete back catalogue of audio and visual content. Subscribers pay $1.99 per month or $19.99 for a full year to access the content, which will include new work.

“This is a life’s work,” Young said of NYA. “It will never be finished.” Hi-res streams of all his available recordings as well as a timeline filled with materials related to his music, films, videos, books, photographs, manuscripts, and press notes is included.

Young continued: “If you want to hear my music and would like to have the option to listen to it with all the depth and glory of high resolution, it will be there. All my new records can be heard there first, before they get released anywhere else. New, unreleased albums from the archives and old, unreleased albums from the archives will always be heard there first. Our machine is a monster.”