Neil Young rewrites ‘Lookin’ for a Leader’, takes aim at Donald Trump

Neil Young has shared a new live performance of his 2006 song, ‘Lookin’ for a Leader’, with edited lyrics that criticise Donald Trump’s presidency.

The new lyrics reflect Young’s support for the Black Lives Matter movement, his admiration for Barack Obama and his contempt for Trump.

“Yeah, we had Barack Obama/And we really need him now/The man who stood behind him/Has to take his place somehow.”

Read Young’s reworked lyrics in full below:

The full performance was uploaded to Young’s website, which can be viewed here.

Young has been particularly vocal in his distaste for Trump ever since his inauguration. The singer has shared multiple open letters on his website condemning the President’s continued unauthorised use of Young’s music at his rallies.

“Because you are in charge of the Covid 19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you, (as certainly is my right) potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives,” Young stated in a previous letter.

However, Young recently reconsidered his stance and said he was “changing his mind” about potentially suing Trump.

Young released his 40th studio album ‘Homegrown’ on June 19. NME gave it a five-star rating, describing it as “a shimmering diamond well worth unearthing”.