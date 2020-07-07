Neil Young shares damning open letter to Donald Trump following Mount Rushmore rally

Neil Young has shared an open letter written to Donald Trump, as the US President continues to use the musician’s work without permission.

Before Trump’s speech at Mount Rushmore last week, three of Young’s songs were heard blasting from the speakers – ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’, ‘Like a Hurricane’, and ‘Cowgirl in the Sand’.

After initially taking to Twitter to once again voice his disapproval, Young has now written to the President, saying he won’t take legal action because he doesn’t want to distract from government efforts to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although I have repeatedly asked you to please not use my music because it indicates that I support your agenda, you have always played my songs anyway at your gatherings, with no regard for my rights, even calling me names on Twitter,” Young wrote,

“Because you are in charge of the Covid 19 response here in the USA, I will not sue you, (as certainly is my right) potentially distracting from your important work at hand protecting and saving American lives,” he continued.

“With the enormous power you wield on our behalf, I wish you all the best in your critical battle to save American souls from this threat. I know you will do your best for all Americans, regardless of political leanings. I give you my encouragement in your efforts to Unify America.”

Young also directed Trump towards his new song ‘Lookin’ For A Leader 2020. “I believe it would be an interesting addition to your next rally,” he said.

The musician has taken aim at the President before. In another letter written in June backing the Black Lives Matter, Young said Trump has “tried to turn us against one another”.