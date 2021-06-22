Neil Young shares update on new Crazy Horse album: “The Horse is back in the barn”

Neil Young has provided a fresh update on his upcoming new album with Crazy Horse, saying that “the Horse is back in the barn, shaking off the rust”.

The veteran musician announced the record earlier this month, revealing that they already have five songs “ready for the next album”.

The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Colorado’ has now been previewed further in a new blog post by Young on his website the Neil Young Archives.

“Crazy Horse recording is under way. The Horse is back in the barn now, shaking off the rust,” Young wrote yesterday (June 21).

Detailing some of the personnel who are working on the record – including Larry Cragg, Jeff Pinn, Bob Rice and Paul Davies – Young said that “it has been a long time since we have been together, and more than a few tears have been shed”.

“We are so happy to be back in the barn, a barn built to replicate the 1850s barn that had collapsed in exactly the same place, high in the mountains of Colorado,” Young added about the location of these recording sessions.

“It’s an exact replica of the original, built with Ponderosa pines by Ted Moews and his great crew of artisans. It is magic inside.”

Young added: “Mark Humphries is doing our monitors, continuing a near 50-year tradition. Mark notes that this is our ‘new barn’ to replace Plywood Analog on Broken Arrow Ranch, where we did ‘Ragged Glory’, ‘Freedom’ and other albums.

“These are new times, with new songs and feelings after what our world has been through and continues to face.

“The music we are making for our souls. It’s like fresh water on a desert. Life is going on.”

Last month Young announced an extensive schedule of archival projects that he plans to release in the future.