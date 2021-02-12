Neil Young to release lost live album and film ‘Young Shakespeare’

Neil Young has announced the release of a previously lost live album called ‘Young Shakespeare’, as well as an accompanying concert film.
The gig took place at the Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford, Connecticut on January 22, 1971, with Young’s setlist containing early versions of songs that would go on to appear on his acclaimed 1972 album ‘Harvest’.
The footage, the earliest known to exist of Young performing onstage solo, was originally filmed for a German television broadcast but was never made publicly available. Both the film and audio have been painstakingly restored by Young’s team.
The tracklisting for ‘Young Shakespeare’ is as follows:
01. Tell Me Why
02. Old Man
03. The Needle and the Damage Done
04. Ohio
05. Cowgirl in the Sand
06. A Man Needs a Maid
07. Heart of Gold
08. Dance Dance Dance
09. Helpless
10. Don’t Let It Bring You Down
11. Down By The River
12. Sugar Mountain
“‘Young Shakespeare’ is a very special event […] Personal and emotional, for me, it defines that time,” Young said of the new release, which was recorded just days after his performance at Massey Hall in Toronto, also released as a live album in 2007.
““[Producer] John Hanlon and I both feel ‘Shakespeare’ is superior to our beloved Massey Hall,” Young continued. “A more calm performance, without the celebratory atmosphere of Massey Hall, captured live on 16mm film.”
Both the album and film are set for release on March 26, exactly one month after another Young live album and film, ‘Way Down In The Rust Bucket’ with his band Crazy Horse.
Earlier this week, meanwhile, the producer of ‘Harvest’ and a number of other Young albums Elliot Mazer died, aged 79.