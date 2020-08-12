Neil Young to spend $20,000 to remove Facebook and Google logins from archives website

Neil Young is reportedly about to spend approximately £15,350 (US$20,000) to remove the Facebook and Google login functionality on his archive website, citing the conglomerates’ policies regarding the forthcoming US presidential election as the reason for the move.

As reported by Variety, an announcement on the Neil Young Archives website claimed that “Facebook knowingly allows untruths and lies in its political ads to circulate on the platform, while bots sow discord among users”.

“Sowing dissent and chaos in our country via political disinformation is something we cannot condone. Simply put, Facebook is screwing with our election.”

No explanation was offered as to why Google is also a target and it is unclear why disabling logins using those platforms will cost the reported amount.

The statement on the website continues, in part, to say: “If you use Facebook or Google for login, we are going to ask you to run through a quick process the next time you log in – it’s just a few extra clicks. At the end of the process, your account will be transitioned to use your email address and a password for login. Goodbye Facebook and Google buttons.

“We have been working on this project for a couple of months. Trying to disengage from the corrupt social platform is a costly and time-consuming process for NYA. Our cost will be almost $20,000 to disengage, while treating our subscribers with respect, making it as easy as possible for them to continue with us after Facebook.”

Read the full statement here.

Earlier this month, Young announced he would be suing President Donald Trump for the unauthorised use of his music at campaign rallies, posting the lawsuit on the archives website.

Young had shared a damning open letter to Trump in July after he used the artist’s songs ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’, ‘Like a Hurricane’, and ‘Cowgirl in the Sand’ before his speech at Mount Rushmore.

“Although I have repeatedly asked you to please not use my music because it indicates that I support your agenda, you have always played my songs anyway at your gatherings, with no regard for my rights,” Young wrote.

Young then released a rewrite of his 2006 song ‘Looking For A Leader’, with edited lyrics that criticise Trump’s presidency.