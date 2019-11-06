Neil Young turned down millions of dollars to tour ‘Harvest’

“Everyone who played on Harvest is dead. I don’t want to do that."

Neil Young has revealed that he was offered millions of dollars to tour his seminal album ‘Harvest’, but he turned the offer down.

The legendary 1972 record is considered to be among Young’s finest albums, featuring contributions from the likes of David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Linda Ronstadt and Graham Nash.

But in a new interview with Conan O’Brien, Young revealed how he’s resisting any efforts to make the record on the road.

After explaining that he “was just offered millions of dollars for a tour to do Harvest”, Young said “Everyone who played on Harvest is dead. I don’t want to do that. How about planting instead of harvesting?”

Although the guest stars on Young’s record are very much alive, all the members of Young’s band from that time, the Stray Gators, have since passed away.

“If I decide to go on the road, I’d like to do a democracy tour next year with different people that keep changing,” Young continued. “Not right or left.Democracy is not you on this side and me on that side just to see who wins.”

Young also discussed the possibility of a Crosby, Stills, Young and Nash reunion and admitted that it remains unlikely.

“Crosby should write an introspective book: ‘Why People Won’t Talk to Me Anymore’. He made a lot of great music for a long time. I don’t know what happened with David. I got nothing to say,” said Young.

“I love Stephen. I love Graham. If a reunion happens, it would be a surprise. I won’t close the door on anything. I can hold a grudge with the best of them but only if there’s a reason for it.”

Last month, Young released ‘Colorado’, which NME described as “loved-up ballads and doomsday reckoning”.

Our review stated: “It’s no surprise, then, that ‘Colorado’ is such a triumph. The 73-year-old Young and his erstwhile backing band Crazy Horse’s first album together since 2012, it’s also the first to feature Nils Lofgren – latterly of fellow old-but-cool dude Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band – since 1971. Recorded in the Rocky Mountains, it shows a bold sense of self-awareness as well as a continued commitment to the environmental ideals that have marked most of his 50-year career.”