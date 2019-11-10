Neil Young says his application for US citizenship has been delayed because of his marijuana use

"I want to be a dual citizen and vote"

Neil Young has shared that his application for US citizenship has been delayed because of his marijuana use.

Although a Canadian citizen, Young has long been outspoken about US politics. This week he was supposed to have his American citizenship approved so he could become a dual citizen and vote in the upcoming election.

In a recent interview with The Los Angeles Times, Young discussed what it would mean for him to be able to vote in the country he’s spent most of his life in. “I’m still a Canadian; there’s nothing that can take that away from me,” he said. “But I live down here; I pay taxes down here; my beautiful family is all down here — they’re all Americans, so I want to register my opinion.”

However, it appears that even though he passed his citizenship test and was scheduled to take the oath Tuesday (November 12), Young’s application has been delayed due to his marijuana use. He shared the news on his Neil Young Archives website.

“I want to be a dual citizen and vote,” the post begins. “When I recently applied for American citizenship, I passed the test. It was a conversation where I was asked many questions. I answered them truthfully and passed. Recently however, I have been told that I must do another test, due to my use of marijuana and how some people who smoke it have exhibited a problem.

“The problem is defined in an April 19, 2019 addition under Attorney General Sessions. USCIS issued a Policy Alert which includes:

“‘An applicant who is involved in certain marijuana related activities may lack GMC (Good Moral Character) if found to have violated federal law even if such activity is not unlawful under applicable state or foreign laws.’”

He continues: “I sincerely hope I have exhibited good moral character and will be able to vote my conscience on Donald J. Trump and his fellow American candidates, (as yet un-named).

“I will keep you posted, but I don’t think I will be able to remain parked here during the proceedings.”

