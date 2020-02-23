Neil Young wants to tour historic venues but is struggling to find many still in operation

Neil Young has said that he would like to tour some old and historic venues for the Crazy Horse Barn Tour, but he’s having difficulty finding many that are still in operation.

Sharing a post on his Neil Young Archives site, he announced that he wants to book a series of shows for the Crazy Horse Barn Tour at many of the old and historic venues across North America.

“Many of the old places we used to play are gone now, replaced by the new coliseums we have to book year in advance and we don’t want to go to anyway,” he wrote.

Adding that it is a “real job if you have to book it and wait a year,” he said a large number of new arenas feel “soulless” to him.

“We wanted to play in a couple of months because we feel like it. To us it’s not a regular job. We don’t like the new rules,” he said.

Young included a long list of venues that he’s played over the years, listing the buildings that have been demolished and those still existing.

“If you are looking for us on our Crazy House Barn Tour, we will hopefully be in one of the existing arenas,” Young said.

Last week, Neil Young criticised Donald Trump in a scathing open letter to the US President.

Posted on his ‘Neil Young archives’ website, Young said Trump is “a disgrace to my country” and accuses him of “mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment, and our relationships with friends around the world.”