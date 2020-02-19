Neil Young has criticised Donald Trump in a scathing open letter to the US President.

Posted on his ‘Neil Young archives’ website, Young said Trump is “a disgrace to my country” and accuses him of “mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment, and our relationships with friends around the world.”

Young, who recently gained dual American-Canadian citizenship, said the President’s behaviour was “unforgivable” and said Barack Obama was “a better man that you are.”

Young added: “Your policies, decisions and short term thinking continue to exacerbate the Climate Crisis…The United States of America, my country, is not a green on one of your branded golf courses that you can ride around on and damage so that other players cannot shoot straight.”

Young also took aim at Trump for his continued use of his song, ‘Rockin’ in the Free World’ at his rallies. In 2016 Young criticised Trump for allegedly using the song without permission at his presidential candidate announcement event in the previous year.

“Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World” is not a song you can trot out at one of your rallies,” Young wrote. “Perhaps you could have been a bass player and played in a rock and roll band. That way you could be on stage at a rally every night in front of your fans, if you were any good, and you might be.

“Every time “Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World” or one of my songs is played at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice. Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying US citizen who does not support you. Me.”

“…We are going to vote you out and Make America Great Again,” Young concluded his letter.

On gaining his dual citizenship recently, Young confirmed that he would be voting for the Democrats in the upcoming US elections.

Young shared the news with fans by posting a photo of him saluting next to a sign that reads: “Democrats register to vote here.” He captioned the picture with American and Canadian flag emojis and wrote: “I’m happy to report I’m in!! Vote your conscience (sic)”.

The 74-year-old singer had initially made a bid for US citizenship in November 2019 but the outcome was delayed after he admitted to smoking marijuana.