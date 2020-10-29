Neil Young’s brother Bob releases debut single ‘Hey America’ at the age of 78

Neil Young‘s brother, Bob, has released his debut single ‘Hey America’ at the age of 78.

Bob, the older sibling of the ‘Heart of Gold’ icon, explained that he felt inspired to release the track after watching Donald Trump on TV several years ago.

Ahead of next week’s Presidential election (November 3), Bob has released the politically-charged track, which encourages Americans to vote Trump out of office. It features contributions from backing group The Peterboroughs and Neil himself on harmonica and vocals.

“I didn’t set out to become a songwriter and singer at 78 years of age,” Bob explained in an official release.

“It was and is an organic event. I was watching Donald Trump on TV a couple of years ago and wrote down a few lines. When I got home, I found I could play those lines on guitar. Gradually, it became what it is now. It took a while to be able to play and sing the song from start to finish. When I could finally accomplish that, it was a victory. The recording process all happened at once.”

He added: ” I had never done that either. It was a band performance that had spontaneity. In another session, some vocal harmony was added, and Neil played harmonica. My perspective is simultaneously that of a participant and spectator. I am watching myself do this.

“All you ageing baby boomers out there, give it a shot. As Yogi Berra put it, ‘It ain’t over ’til it’s over, and even then it ain’t over.’ I agree. I have more songs, all from the same creative spark.”

A music video for the track was also masterminded by Neil’s wife, the actor Daryl Hannah, and filmmaker CK Vollick.

The clip sees them employing special post-production trickery to make it appear like three people were singing together, while safely adhering to COVID-19 measures.

Neil said statement: “The filming of ‘Hey America’ was done in the Covid-19 environment.

“One shot where we’re all standing together, singing without masks was done in three separate shoots with the same background and assembled in post-production to look like three people singing together. Stay safe.”

Bob’s track comes after Neil unveiled his previously unreleased track ‘Homefires’ .

Following on from ‘Come Along And Say You Will’, the song will appear on Young’s forthcoming ‘Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976’ box set (out November 20).