Neil Young’s unreleased album ‘Homegrown’ to arrive in June after 45 years

Neil Young‘s “lost” 1975 album ‘Homegrown’ is finally set for release, some 45 years after it was completed.

The 12-track record, which Young describes as “the unheard bridge between ‘Harvest’ and ‘Comes A Time’, was recorded in 1975 but has never seen the light of day in its entirety. It will now arrive on June 19th via Reprise Records.

Five of the tracks on the record — ‘Love Is A Rose,’ ‘Homegrown,’ ‘White Line,’ ‘Little Wing,”’and ‘Star Of Bethlehem’ — subsequently went on to find a place on Young’s other albums.

But six other songs, included the newly released ‘Try’, have never been heard before.

Confirming its release, Young wrote: “I apologize. This album Homegrown should have been there for you a couple of years after Harvest. It’s the sad side of a love affair. The damage done. The heartache. I just couldn’t listen to it. I wanted to move on. So I kept it to myself, hidden away in the vault, on the shelf, in the back of my mind….but I should have shared it. It’s actually beautiful. That’s why I made it in the first place.

“Sometimes life hurts. You know what I mean. This is the one that got away. Recorded in analog in 1974 and early 1975 from the original master tapes and restored with love and care by John Hanlon.

“Levon Helm is drumming on some tracks, Karl T Himmel on others, Emmylou Harris singing on one, Homegrown contains a narration, several acoustic solo songs never even published or heard until this release and some great songs played with a great band of my friends, including Ben Keith – steel and slide – Tim Drummond – bass and Stan Szelest – piano. Anyway, it’s coming your way in 2020, the first release from our archive in the new decade. Come with us into 2020 as we bring the past.”

The latest release comes after Young confirmed a new archival album based around material from the mid-to-late 1980s.

‘Road of Plenty’ is set to arrive in 2021 and will consist of music made with his band Crazy Horse during a 1986 US tour, combined with tracks recorded in 1989 with the band he would go on to perform with on Saturday Night Live.

Last month, he also shared a rerecorded version of ‘Shut It Down’ for 2020, inspired by fan response to the 2019 track in light of the coronavirus pandemic.