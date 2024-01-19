Nell Mescal shares new single ‘Killing Time’ and announces debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’

Nell Mescal has announced her debut EP ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’ – listen to new single ‘Killing Time’ below.

The Irish singer-songwriter is due to release the collection on May 3 via LAB Records. You can pre-save/pre-add it here.

Arriving today (January 19), ‘Killing Time’ finds Mescal ruminating over a past relationship. “Did I give it up before we’d had enough?/ Tell me now that you’re sorry/ Did I give it up before we’d had enough?/ Tell me now that you miss me,” she sings over a soaring, indie-rock instrumental.

Mescal then asks her former partner in the chorus: “Do I still cross your mind?/ Were you just killing time?”

In a statement, the musician explained: “It’s a song written about looking back on a relationship and wondering if the other person was just as invested or just killing time.”

‘Killing Time’ arrives with an official lyric video – tune in here:

As for the forthcoming ‘Can I Miss It For A Minute?’, Mescal explained that the collection is “a concept EP”.

“[It was] written about growing up, moving away, friendship breakups, and trying to navigate between current emotions and negative memories,” she continued. “Each song tells a part of the same story with a beginning, middle and an end.

“Some songs [were] written in the moment and some written in retrospect. It talks about my life and how I deal with experiences that have shaped me. Most importantly I think it’s about moving on from things that used to have a hold on me.”

A full tracklist for the upcoming EP has not yet been revealed.

Meanwhile, Mescal is set to embark on a UK headline tour next week. You can find any remaining tickets here, and see the full schedule below.

JANUARY

23 – Bodega, Nottingham

24 – Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

25 – Leaf, Liverpool

27 – Deaf Institute, Manchester

28 – Komedia Studio, Brighton

29 – Rough Trade, Bristol

31 – Omeara, London