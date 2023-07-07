Nell Mescal shares new single ‘Punchline’, announces UK and Ireland tour

Nell Mescal has shared her latest single ‘Punchline’ along with UK and Ireland tour dates for later this year.

Following a whirlwind month which saw Mescal support P!nk at Hyde Park, Florence & The Machine across Ireland, and performing to stadium-sized audiences with Dermott Kennedy, the singer has released her fifth single ‘Punchline’.

Speaking about the track, Mescal said: “I wrote ‘Punchline’ in my bedroom last year about a friendship ending before it needed to and the heartbreak that comes with it.”

She explained: “It’s about trying to ‘win’ the friendship breakup by pretending it doesn’t hurt you that much, but still having that sick feeling you get in your stomach because you miss the other person.”

‘Punchline’ follows her previous four singles ‘In My Head’, ‘Homesick’, ‘Missing You’ and ‘Graduating’.

Speaking to NME back in 2022, Mescal opened up about wanting her music to evoke emotion within its listeners. “Music has always been about hoping someone will say I made them feel something they hadn’t been able to feel before,” she said.

The musician credits the collective musical community of the school choirs she was raised in with shaping the artist who she is today.“Putting songs out, it feels like I’m in choir again. I’m so grateful I did that from a young age – I don’t know where all my energy would have gone,” she said.

Mescal will embark on a tour this autumn starting in October. She also has slots at this year’s Latitude Festival, All Points East, Kendall Calling along with opening for The Last Dinner Party. Tickets for her headline tour are available here. You can check out the full list of dates below.

Nell Mescal 2023 tour dates are:

July

8 – Limerick, Thomond Park *

13 – Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle *

13 – Scarborough, Scarborough Open Air *

20 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds #

22 – Latitude Festival

27 – Leeds, Headrow House #

28 – Manchester, The Deaf Institute #

30 – Kendall Calling, Cumbria

August

5 – Cork INDIE23

13 – Boardmasters Festival Newquay

28 – All Points East London



September

1 – Electric Picnic Stradbally

October

12 – Edinburgh, Sneaky Pete’s

14 – Live At Leeds In The City

15 – Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

16 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

17 – Nottingham, Bodega

19 – Liverpool, Leaf

24 – Brighton, Komedia Studio

25 – London, Lower Third

26 – Bristol, Rough Trade



December

11 – Belfast, Voodoo

13 – Dublin, Whelan’s

14 – Galway, Roisin Dubh

15 – Cork, Cyprus Avenue



* – supporting Dermot Kennedy

# – supporting The Last Dinner Party