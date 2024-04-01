Listen to an exclusive playlist by Nemzzz to accompany The Cover

NME’s latest star of The Cover, Nemzzz, has shared a playlist exclusively to accompany the story’s launch – check it out below.

The Manchester rapper is on this week’s (April 1) edition of The Cover, a renewal of NME’s commitment to supporting emerging talent across the globe on a weekly basis. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover – you can read the profile of Nemzzz here, written by Ethan Herlock and featuring photography by Jamie Salmons.

Accompanying the story is an exclusive playlist curated by Nemzzz, comprising the road soundtrack to his recent mixtape signing tour. It’s heavy on rap cuts, especially by Lil Baby and Lil Durk, but also makes room for sweet R&B by SWV and H.E.R. Listen to ‘On The Road’ on Spotify below and on Apple Music.

Nemzzz lands on The Cover after the release of his mixtape ‘Do Not Disturb’ and its deluxe edition, featuring the likes of Headie One and Lil Yachty. “I like to work with rappers I really know on an organic level rather than paying for a feature from ‘XYZ,’” Nemzzz told NME.

Nemzzz also reflected on his upward trajectory, from viral tracks to co-signs from Drake and Central Cee to his debut performance at Glastonbury last year. “I try not to feel the pressure. I see a lot of things but I don’t let it get to me,” he said. “I used to [feel overwhelmed] back in the day but I got my own path.”

Read the full Cover story with Nemzzz here and check out other artists who’ve been on The Cover here.