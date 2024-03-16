Neneh Cherry announces memoir, ‘A Thousand Threads’

Neneh Cherry has revealed that she will be releasing her memoir A Thousand Threads in October this year.

Writing on Twitter/X to confirm the news on Monday (March 11), Cherry posted: “Turned a new leaf into another chapter! 3×20 = now I’m 60 and what a magnificent birthday it’s been!”

“I’m really happy and slightly terrified to announce that I have written a book. It’s taken a long time to get here – at times, like giving birth – and it is certainly a strange feeling to know that this will be in the world soon but I’m incredibly excited to tell you that A Thousand Threads will be out later this year.”

A Thousand Threads is released on October 3 and is available to pre-order here.

An official statement says: “From her childhood, growing up in a village in rural Sweden with her musician and artist parents Don and Moki Cherry, to the noise and colour of New York. A Thousand Threads weaves through to Cherry’s start in music with groundbreaking punk bands The Slits and Rip Rig + Panic, to becoming a mother, to inspiring collaborations, life-long friendships and finding her voice, as she rose to global fame with ‘Raw Like Sushi’ and that iconic debut onto Top of the Pops in 1988.”

In 2022, Cherry was honoured with the Icon Award at the BandLab NME Awards, where she was presented the prize by her own daughter, the singer Mabel.

“I’m so blessed to have you as a mum,” Mabel said. “And you’ll always probably be that tiny bit cooler than me! You’re a role model to so many, and my biggest inspiration.”

Taking to the stage, Cherry thanked “NME and anybody who thinks that I deserve such a thing”.

“I’m wondering how I can bribe my family with this. Like, ‘Don’t fuck with me, I’m an icon! Do the bloody washing up, girl.’”

Cherry continued: “I always hoped that I would be in this for the long-term… we’re not done yet.”

Her most recent album was 2022’s ‘The Versions’. In a four-star review, NME described it as “a consistently interesting set that reminds you that Neneh Cherry didn’t just come up with visionaries like The Slits and Massive Attack, but truly became one in her own right.”