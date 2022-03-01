Neneh Cherry reacts to Robyn’s cover of ‘Buffalo Stance’: “I am truly touched”

Neneh Cherry has reacted after Robyn covered her hit song ‘Buffalo Stance’.

Cherry shared the news that Robyn had covered her debut track on Twitter earlier today (March 1), and revealed that the new version was part of a “new project” that she will be “able to talk about soon”.

“It feels strange to be doing this with everything going on in the world right now but… I am still so honoured & excited to announce that my incredible friend @robynkonichiwa has covered ‘Buffalo Stance’ with @Mapei & Dev Hynes for a beautiful new version!” she wrote.

Advertisement

“I am truly touched and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it…Released on Thursday it’s part of a new project I’ll be able to talk about soon, in the meantime you can pre save the track now.”

The track arrives on Thursday (March 3) and can pre-save the track here now.

It feels strange to be doing this with everything going on in the world right now but… I am still so honoured & excited to announce that my incredible friend @robynkonichiwa has covered 'Buffalo Stance' with @Mapei & Dev Hynes for a beautiful new version! https://t.co/D48KiFMq5H pic.twitter.com/ZkAdmdzkxP — Neneh Cherry (@misscherrylala) March 1, 2022

I am truly touched and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it 💜 Released on Thursday its part of a new project I’ll be able to talk about soon, in the meantime you can pre save the track now. I’ll also be sharing some resources / initiatives for Ukraine x https://t.co/D48KiFMq5H — Neneh Cherry (@misscherrylala) March 1, 2022

Last month, Neneh Cherry was announced as the recipient of this year’s Icon Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The wildest night in music will return to London’s O2 Academy Brixton tomorrow (March 2) to celebrate the best in music and entertainment from around the globe. Tickets to the event are on sale now and available here.

Advertisement

Following in the footsteps of previous recipients including Garbage’s Shirley Manson and Hole’s Courtney Love, Neneh Cherry will be honoured with this year’s Icon Award in celebration of her continual ability to redefine music, fashion and culture over the past three decades.

Since the release of her debut single in 1989, the worldwide hit ‘Buffalo Stance’, Neneh Cherry has continued to push the boundaries in culture, style and music. She has released five studio albums, her latest one being 2018’s Four Tet-produced ‘Broken Politics’, which was met with critical acclaim followed in 2019 by a 30th anniversary expanded reissue of her solo debut album, ‘Raw Like Sushi’.

Speaking about the award, she said: “Life is a series of ups and downs – along the way I’ve tried to get better at loving myself but ultimately it’s the love from others given then received that makes that possible,” said Neneh of her win. “I’ve just tried to hold my corner and serve with truth, all made possible by the great visionaries I’ve come up and collaborated with along the way – you know what they say… it takes a village.

“To wake up one day to hear I’m being given an Icon Award seems crazy, but I’ll take it with great honour, so thank you NME.”

Check out the full list of nominations for the BandLab NME Awards 2022 here.