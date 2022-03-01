Neneh Cherry honoured with Icon Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Neneh Cherry has been honoured with the Icon Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The singer-songwriter was presented the Icon Award by her own daughter, the singer Mabel, at the awards show at the O2 Academy Brixton tonight (March 2).

“I’m so blessed to have you as a mum,” Mabel said. “And you’ll always probably be that tiny bit cooler than me! You’re a role model to so many, and my biggest inspiration.”

Cherry joins the likes of Courtney Love and Garbage’s Shirley Manson as Icon Award winners. Also honoured at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 were Halsey (Innovation Award) and Liam Gallagher (Music Moment Of The Year), among others.

Hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr, the BandLab NME Awards 2022 kicked off with Sam Fender and is ongoing with performances from Rina Sawayama and Bring Me The Horizon to come.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.