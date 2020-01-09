News Music News

The Neptunes reuniting full-time for 2020, working with Jay-Z, Blink-182 and Lil Nas X

Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo have been primarily working on solo material as of late, but that's about to change

Will Lavin
The Neptunes
The Neptunes are back. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Chad Hugo of The Neptunes has revealed that he and production partner Pharrell Williams are reuniting full-time for 2020.

Hugo and Williams have been primarily working on solo material of late, but Hugo says The Neptunes are back together for 2020 on a more permanent basis.

Speaking to Clash, Hugo said that both he and Williams have been busy working on various things, including a video game soundtrack.

“I’m focusing on The Neptunes stuff, getting back on The Neptunes grind,” he said. “We’re doing a couple of things. There’s a video game soundtrack that’s in the works right now that I can’t speak about, I’m not supposed to, but uh, it’s in the works right now.”

Highlighting collaborations The Neptunes have been working on as of late, he added: “We just did some work with Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, ​​Blink-182, Lil Uzi Vert, Brandy, Ray J, Snoh Aalegra, G-Eazy.”

The Neptunes
Chad Hugo of The Neptunes. CREDIT: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

He also said that they had collaborated with Lil Nas X, Dua Lipa, KAYTRANADA and Rex Orange County.

Speaking on Rex, Hugo said: “I did a track for him and I actually just recently gave the track to Goldlink and Pusha T to see if they could play around with it.”

The Neptunes are amongst the nominees for the 2020 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction, with the final inductees expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Diddy has showed off his extravagant 50th birthday in a star-studded new video.

The rapper – real name Sean Combs – held the lavish party at his Los Angeles home last week – with the likes of Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Jay-Z and Dr Dre all in attendance.

