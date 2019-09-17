N.E.R.D announce ‘In Search Of…’ deluxe reissue including a new Trent Reznor remix

It includes both “electronic” and “rock” versions of the LP

N.E.R.D are releasing a deluxe reissue of their 2001 debut album ‘In Search Of…’.

The reissue, available on October 25, will include the original 2001 “electronic” version of the LP and the “rock” edition of the record, which was released a year later. It also features four new remixes – including a Trent Reznor rework of album highlight ‘Lapdance’, and Zero 7’s take on ‘Provider’ – as well as three live performance recordings. A 24-page photo booklet in a rigid slipcase also comes with the repackaged album.

Check out a preview of the deluxe 4-LP box set and see the full tracklist below. Pre-order your copy here at £79.99 ($99.26).

N.E.R.D released their latest studio album, ‘No_One Ever Really Dies’, in 2017. The LP, their fifth record as a group and first full-length since 2010’s ‘Nothing’, featured singles like ‘Lemon’ featuring Rihanna and the Future-assisted ‘1000’.

Check out the full tracklist for N.E.R.D’s ‘In Search Of…’ reissue below:

‘In Search Of…’ “Rock Version”

SIDE A

‘Lapdance’ ‘Things Are Getting Better’ ‘Brain’

SIDE B

‘Provider’ ‘Truth Or Dare’ ‘Tape You’

SIDE C

‘Run To The Sun’ ‘Baby Doll’ ‘Am I High’

SIDE D

‘Rock Star’ ‘Bobby James’ ‘Stay Together’

‘In Search Of…’ “Electronic Version”

SIDE A

‘Lapdance’ ‘Intro’ ‘Things Are Getting Better’ ‘Brain’

SIDE B

‘Provider’ ‘Truth Or Dare’ ‘Run To The Sun’

SIDE C

‘Stay Together’ ‘Baby Doll’ ‘Tape You’

SIDE D

‘Am I High’ ‘Rock Star – Poser’ ‘Bobby James’

‘In Search Of…’ “Electronic Version” [Digital Deluxe]

Bonus tracks