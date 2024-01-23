Netflix announces ‘Super Rich in Korea’, hosted by GOT7’s BamBam

Netflix has announced its brand-new unscripted series, Super Rich in Korea, hosted by GOT7‘s BamBam.

Today (January 23), Netflix unveiled details for its upcoming reality TV show, titled Super Rich in Korea. According to a press release by the streaming service, the series will follow “the ultra-luxurious lives of the world’s wealthiest in the heart of Korea”.

Super Rich in Korea will feature personalities such as South Korean figure Yoo Hee-ra, Singaporean entrepreneur David Yong and Arab social media celebrity Noor Naim, among others.

Netflix says the show will “unveil a realm where luxury cars and haute couture are everyday sights, and exclusive parties are the norm. It’s a deep dive into a lifestyle where wealth meets Korean cultural flair.”

Super Rich in Korea will be hosted by GOT7 member BamBam, OH MY GIRL singer Mimi and South Korean comedian Cho Sae-ho, and be directed by Yuh Woon-hyuk. The series will premiere exclusively on Netflix this April.

📢 NEW NETFLIX UNSCRIPTED SERIES! What happens when the mega rich meet Korean cultural flair? Hosted by #ChoSaeho, #BamBam, and #Mimi, ‘Super Rich in Korea’ gives viewers a peek into the ultra-luxurious lives of the world’s wealthiest in the heart of Korea.#SuperRichinKorea… pic.twitter.com/kCgoA8jsVl — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) January 23, 2024

