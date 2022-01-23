Neve Campbell reacts to The Weeknd name-dropping her on new album

Canadian actress Neve Campbell has reacted to The Weeknd name-dropping her on his new album ‘Dawn FM’.

On the track ‘Here We Go… Again’, fellow Canadian Abel Tesfaye sings: “I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell.”

Asked about the shout-out during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the Scream star said: “How crazy is that? It’s pretty crazy.

“Well at first, my publicist told me, and she was like, ‘The Weeknd,’ and I was like, ‘Wait, which weekend? Last weekend?’ I had no idea what she was talking about.”

“And then I realized, ‘Oh, the guy who played at the Super Bowl! That guy!’” she added to Corden. Fellow Canadian. How cool.”

Corden then responded: “I can only think he’ll be really disappointed if he knows that you described him as the guy from the Super Bowl, given he’s arguably one of the biggest and best-selling artists of his generation.”

The Weeknd’s fifth studio album ‘Dawn FM’ was released earlier this month (January 7), serving as the sequel to his 2020 full-length ‘After Hours’. Tesfaye has hinted that the new album might be part of a “trilogy” of albums. Fans have since gone to speculate that ‘Dawn FM’ is its second part, with a third album currently in the pipeline to complete it.

‘Dawn FM’, which The Weeknd had long been teasing before its arrival, features guest appearances from the likes of Tyler, The Creator, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Lil Wayne. It also features narration from actor Jim Carrey, who praised the record as “deep and elegant” prior to its release.

NME’s four-star review of ‘Dawn FM’ said: “If ‘Dawn FM’ hints at great personal change, musically it doesn’t shake things up quite as much. This isn’t a bad thing – the album is a coherent, cool cruise through dark synth-pop, pulling its references from the ‘80s (Giorgio Moroder, Michael Jackson, Depeche Mode, R.E.M., Talking Heads).

“Tesfaye has said he wants the album to provide a fantasy of escape and its sonics help bolster that feeling that you’ve been whisked off into a different world.”

Since the new album’s release, The Weeknd has broken a new Spotify record, dethroning Justin Bieber as the artist with the most monthly listeners on the platform.