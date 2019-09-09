Time to get excited?

New albums from Rihanna and Drake are set to drop before the end of the year.

That’s according to multiple French journalists who attended Universal Music France’s Open Session event where the label giant revealed that Rihanna’s ninth studio album will arrive in December.

A tweet from RTL’s Steven Bellery translated from French to English read: “The new album of @Rihanna will be released in December!”

Jason Moreau of CULTUREBIZ also shared the news.

Last year, while announcing a new Fenty Beauty product on Instagram, a fan asked RiRi when her new album would be released. She replied: “2019,” but didn’t didn’t elaborate on when exactly.

Earlier this year, she told Interview magazine that she couldn’t wait to release it.

“It really does suck that it can’t just come out, because I’m working on a really fun one right now,” she said. “I’m really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it’s complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m like, ‘Even if I don’t have the time to shoot videos, I’m going to put an album out.’”

During the same conference, it was reportedly announced that Drake will release the follow-up to last year’s ‘Scorpion’ this November.

Details about albums from The Weeknd, Migos and Kanye West were also said to have been discussed.

In July, it looked like Rihanna was dropping hints that new music might not be far away – and Spotify appeared to be involved.

The singer has been relatively quiet on the music front since the release of her last album ‘Anti’ in 2016, but it seemed like the singer was hinting that new music would be arriving soon.