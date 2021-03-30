New Amy Winehouse film ’10 Years On’ to air on BBC

A new Amy Winehouse film is set to air on BBC Two, marking 10 years since the singer’s death.

Amy Winehouse: 10 Years On has been commissioned by BBC Two and BBC Music to explore Winehouse through the people who knew her best.

According to a press release the film will be “shining a light on parts of her life that have, to date, not been heard about”.

Advertisement

The film is set to be told primarily from the perspective of Winehouse’s mother, Janis, whose perspective “often differs from the narrative we have been told before”.

“I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy,” Janis said.

Other family members and friends will also contribute to the documentary, which is being described as a “female-driven interpretation of her life, her loves and her legacy.”

Dov Freedman, Executive Producer for Curious Films, said in a statement: “Amy was a true musical icon, and we couldn’t be prouder to help those closest to Amy reclaim her story, 10 years after her death.”

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey recently revealed she had considered quitting music after Amy Winehouse’s death.

Advertisement

The singer recalled receiving her first review on the same day that Winehouse had passed away. “I had 10 seconds of the most elated feeling, and then the news everywhere, on all of the televisions, was that Amy had died on her front steps and I was like no. NO,” she said.

“Everyone was watching, mesmerised, but I personally felt like I didn’t even want to sing anymore,” she said.