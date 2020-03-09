New app and website to showcase the best of music and art from Wales

A new digital platform that will showcase the best of music and art from Wales has launched.

The AM Service will allow users to stream visual art, gigs, blogs, films and music videos.

It will launch with Manic Street Preachers‘ ‘Be Pure Be Vigilant Behave’ live film, which will receive its online premiere on the service after debuting in cinemas last year.

Advertisement

Available to users as a free mobile app or through a browser, it is a joint collaboration between Cardiff’s Tramshed Tech collective and Welsh music service Pyst.

As the BBC reports, it has also received backing from Bangor University, the University of Wales Trinity St David and the Welsh Government.

“The ambition is for AM to become somewhere you check in daily to get an insight into a whole country’s creative output,” Pyst chief executive Alun Llwyd told the BBC.

“We wanted to build an inclusive, democratic community open to everyone, particularly the young.”

He added: “If you’re a 16-year-old in any part of Wales, you’re probably streaming Welsh bands like Tri Hŵr Doeth or My Name is Ian on Spotify and watching hours of YouTube and Netflix each day.

Advertisement

“AM offers an opportunity where all this content can co-exist, building a new audience and that’s an enticing proposition.”

The new service will launch with 75 channels across five different areas: Listen, Watch, Words, Festivals and Gigs.

Deputy Minister for Culture, Sport and Tourism, Lord Elis-Thomas, said: “We have always been a nation of storytellers.

“Today, the technology may have changed but the purpose is the same: to harness our creative skills to engage with people, share ideas, entertain and inform – AM will become a showcase for Wales’ creative talent and we’re delighted to support its development.”