New BBC documentary to investigate Britney Spears’ conservatorship

A new BBC Two documentary is set to investigate the controversial conservatorship that Britney Spears has been under for the last thirteen years.

The conservatorship has been in place since Britney’s public breakdown in 2008, with her father Jamie Spears taking control of the singer’s finances and career.

However, Jamie has been continually criticised for refusing to step back and give his daughter her freedom – resulting in a lengthy legal battle which led to financial organisation The Bessemer Trust being appointed as co-conservator and corporate fiduciary in November last year.

In the new documentary, BAFTA winning journalist Mobeen Azhar is set to investigate the reality of the conservatorship as he journeys from Britney’s hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana to Los Angeles, and meets Britney’s legions of fans.

It will also see him attending a pivotal court hearing in the case and meeting the fans who have led the #FreeBritney movement.

Mobeen commented: “I went to LA in search of the truth of how Britney Spears, one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, ended up in a conservatorship. I found myself in a world of lawyers, superfans and paparazzi and spent time with many of the people who’ve had a front row seat in Britney’s life.

“This film taps into the energy of the #FreeBritney movement and questions the industry, fandom and the laws that facilitate conservatorships.”

The latest documentary follows the New York Times-led production Framing Britney, which debuted last month.

The BBC documentary is set to air this spring.