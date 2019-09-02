New Beatles mural unveiled yards from Merseyside venue they regularly played in the 60s

The wall art is made up of some of the Fab Four's early posters

A new Beatles mural has been unveiled in the seaside resort of New Brighton, yards from the old Tower Ballroom where the band played on multiple occasions during the 60s.

Opened to the public on Sunday (September 1), the historic work of art is situated in New Brighton’s Victoria Quarter and has huge cultural, musical and historical significance, according to Explore Liverpool.

The wall mural is located on Mason Street and sees The Beatles running towards the site of the old Tower Ballroom, where they played 27 times between 1961-1963.

Unveiled as a symbol of hope, it comes one week after International Beatles Week, 50 years after The New Brighton Tower Ballroom burned down and 100 years after The New Brighton Tower was destroyed.

The mural’s main elements were inspired by Tony Booth, a local artist and close friend of Brian Epstein, whose work on some of The Beatles’ early posters is what was used to complete the wall art.

Booth passed away in 2017, but his wife and family allowed Rockpoint Leisure – the team behind New Brighton’s regeneration project – to commission the work and showcase them in New Brighton.

Take a look at the mural and some of the footage from the unveiling below:

