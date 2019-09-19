Bow down! New Beyoncé waxwork replaces the Queen at Madame Tussauds

Only Bey could do it

A new waxwork of Beyoncé has been placed in Queen Elizabeth II’s spot at London’s Madame Tussauds.

Today (September 19) the model has taken its arguably rightful place in the centre of waxworks of the British royal family. This is Queen Bey we’re talking about after all.

“If anyone is fitting of a claim to The Queen’s spot in our attraction for the very first time, it’s Beyoncé,’ General Manager Steve Davies told Metro. “Don’t worry, she will be back.

“HRH Queen Elizabeth II is famous for her mischievous sense of humour and we think a wry smile will cross her face when she sees that music royalty has temporarily filled her shoes,” he added.

Visitors to the attraction have until today to see Queen Bey in prime place before she is transported to the music stage. The new wax model depicts Beyoncé in a yellow college jersey and denim hot pants – one of the outfits worn during her groundbreaking 2018 Coachella headline set.

“It’s time to bow down to THE QUEEN,” reads a caption posted alongside an image on Madame Tussauds’ Instagram.

Beyoncé has already spent some time with the royal family IRL. In July, she met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the London premiere of The Lion King. In a clip shared by news outlets at the time, Bey could be heard talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn son, Archie Harrison.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has announced Making The Gift, a television special that takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the Lion King-inspired album she released in July.