New Billie Eilish album won’t be released during the pandemic, Finneas says

Billie Eilish‘s new album will not be released until she can safely tour, her brother and producer Finneas has said.

In a new interview with Australian newspaper The Herald Sun, Finneas said he didn’t want his or Eilish’s new albums to “be a bummer COVID record”.

“I have a desperate desire not to release them during COVID-19. It’s the vaccine record! I want it to be the album everyone’s out dancing in the streets to,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Finneas provided a brief update on the progress of the two albums while quarantining.

“Billie and I are full steam ahead on her next record, I’m working on my own album too. I haven’t suffered at all because of my set-up,” he explained.

“Billie and I can work one-on-one, and I’m working remotely with other artists who FaceTime me and ask if I want to work on a song.”

In January of this year, Eilish told iHeart Radio the album was unlikely to come out in 2020.

“This year, no, but I will be making it this year. But next few years? It’s coming. When it’s made. It’s not made yet,” she said.

This year has seen Eilish and Finneas release the single ‘My Future’, as well as the theme to the forthcoming Bond film No Time To Die. Finneas released a new solo single, ‘What They’ll Say About Us’, earlier this month.