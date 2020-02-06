New Bob Marley ‘Redemption Song’ video marks what would have been his 75th birthday

An animated video for Bob Marley & The Wailers’ ‘Redemption Song’ has been released today (February 6) on what would have been the reggae legend’s 75th birthday.

French artists Octave Marsal and Theo De Gueltzl illustrated the visuals in the new video to bring the song’s story of emancipation to life.

The acoustic ‘Redemption Song’ was featured at the end of Marley’s last studio album ‘Uprising’ (1980) before he died from cancer aged 36 the following year.

The singer’s daughter, Cedella, told Billboard: “I think it came out amazing. We went through this six-month process with Octave and Theo going through it page by page, us looking at stuff and approving it all. When I watch it, it still gives me goosebumps.”

Marley’s family has planned commemorations throughout the year including a dedicated website (MARLEY75), through which the video was shared, as well as a Bob Marley Celebration at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach, California in May, organised by his sons Ziggy and Stephen.

In other news, the surviving members of The Wailers have joined the lineup of this year’s Bluesfest Byron Bay in Australia. They will perform songs from the seminal reggae album ‘Legend’ as well as other Bob Marley classics at the festival this April. Original Wailer Donald Kinsey will undertake guitar duties for this show.

Legend has it that on his deathbed, Marley sanctioned The Wailers to continue performing live music for as long as they could, according to Bluesfest director Peter Noble. “They continue to do that to this day,” Noble said of the latest addition to the 31st edition of Bluesfest.