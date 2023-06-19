New boyband PLAN B drop mysterious ‘Halli-Galli’ music video teaser

Upcoming multinational boy group PLAN B have released a teaser for their forthcoming debut single ‘Halli-Galli’.

On June 17, the five-member group dropped a teaser for their debut single ‘Halli-Galli’ from their upcoming single album ‘1%’. In the new teaser, clips of the members are projected on a screen in an abandoned warehouse as they walk into the building.

PLAN B’s music video for ‘Halli-Galli’ is due out on June 30, and their single album is slated to be released the following day on July 1.

‘Halli-Galli’ is notably produced by Hot Sauce, a JYP Entertainment producer. In addition to the title track, PLAN B’s debut release will include two other songs, ‘LON (Overflow)’ and ‘Sunday to Monday’.

The upcoming H.LAND Entertainment group comprises five members: Hwi, Roy, Hao, James and Han, who hail from South Korea, Thailand and China.

Members Roy and James had previously participated in the reality TV competition Seven Stars, through which Thai-Korean boyband THE7 was formed. Meanwhile, Hao is best known for competing in Chinese TV competition All For One.

