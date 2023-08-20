New BRIT School North opening in Bradford

A new branch of the prestigious BRIT School is set to open in Bradford later this decade.

The London branch of the academy in Croydon has produced the likes of Adele and Amy Winehouse, with over 250million albums sold by its alumni.

Now, after being touted earlier this year, it has been confirmed that the free-to-attend school will come to Yorkshire in 2026/27 as part of the BPI Education Academy Trust (BEAT).

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “My home city of Liverpool is famously the home of the Beatles, Mersey Beat and many more stars. Whether on stage, on screen, or behind the scenes, the North is full of creative talent.

“This announcement will mean more young people will be able to reach their potential and follow in their footsteps, at the new BRIT School in the North.

“We are broadening opportunities so more of our children can access this springboard to success in the UK’s growing creative industries.”

Bradford was chosen as the location as a means to boost the city’s emerging creative economy. The city has also been chosen as City of Culture 2025, and the hope is that the school will help to deliver on the legacy commitment of the City of Culture status and contribute to Bradford’s 10-year cultural strategy. The proposals have the approval of West Yorkshire’s devolved mayor, Tracy Brabin.

Dr Jo Twist OBE, the chief executive of the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), said: “We are delighted with this decision, and it is a positive signal that government recognises the critical importance of creative and specialist creative arts education.

“This school will not only focus on producing our next generation of performers, but crucially, train young people with the important technical qualities needed for our industries to thrive and provide them with opportunities that they otherwise might not be able to access.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer added: “For more than 30 years, the BRIT School has been nurturing the next generation of creative talent – producing some of the most influential and successful performers and artists of our time.

“The new school in Bradford will give even more young people the opportunity to develop their skills and maximise their potential, while creating a pipeline of talent for our thriving creative industries.”