New BTS concert movie to screen worldwide this summer

Mark your calendars for ‘Bring the Soul: The Movie’

K-pop superstars BTS have announced their return to theatres this summer with their third concert film, Bring the Soul: The Movie.

The film is expected to be a mixture of live performances, interviews and candid footage of the group. Bring the Soul will also include scenes of never-before-heard conversations between the members which were filmed during the final days of the European leg of their ‘Love Yourself’ tour. The movie will hit theatres worldwide on August 7.

The movie will give “fans around the world an intimate opportunity to see the band following their landmark ‘Love Yourself’ tour”, said Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, the company distributing the film.

Tickets for Bring the Soul: The Movie will be available for pre-order on July 3 via the film’s official website.

Bring the Soul: The Movie follows the septet’s January release of Love Yourself in Seoul (which was released the month after as a DVD) and last November’s record-breaking Burn the Stage: The Movie, which documented their 2017 ‘Wings’ Tour.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Besides their ventures on the silver screen, the South Korean group released their new BTS World mobile game yesterday. Its soundtrack features collaborations such as ‘Dream Glow’ with Charli XCX and ‘All Night’ with Juice WRLD.