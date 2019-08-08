New BTS docu-series ‘Bring The Soul’ to premiere this month

The fly-on-the-wall series will be available exclusively on Weverse

Bring The Soul, a new docu-series following BTS on tour, will premiere later this month.

A trailer for the upcoming show was shown in cinemas before screenings of the Korean band’s Bring The Soul tour movie. The series will begin on August 27 and will be available exclusively on Weverse, the new social media app from BigHit that allows fans to interact directly with BTS and rookie band Tomorrow X Together.

Further details about the new series are yet to be released, but the teaser trailer suggests it will follow a similar format as 2018’s docu-series Burn The Stage, which followed BTS on their ‘Wings’ tour in 2017. The tour was also the subject of a documentary film also called Burn The Stage, which was shown in cinemas last November.

The Bring The Soul movie was released yesterday (August 7) in cinemas around the world. It features the seven-strong group reflecting on their 2018 ‘Love Yourself’ tour over dinner in a rooftop apartment in Paris.

BTS are currently on a two-month break after completing their first leg of their world stadium tour the ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ dates. The latest run of shows began in May with two shows at LA’s Rose Bowl Stadium and included two sold-out shows at London’s Wembley Stadium. Of the LA show, NME wrote: “If the ‘Love Yourself’ tour was a celebration, then the ‘Speak Yourself’ tour is a whole jamboree. It boasts all the hallmarks of a big pop show – fireworks, singalongs, ambitious staging, and that specific kind of euphoria that comes with sharing in a special moment with thousands of like-minded strangers – but, while it’s a slick production, it isn’t without personality.”

The band will bring the ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour to a complete close in October as they visit Saudi Arabia for the first time before returning home to Seoul for three shows at the city’s Olympic Stadium.

Meanwhile, BTS leader and rapper RM recently collaborated with Lil Nas X on the latest ‘Old Town Remix’. Dubbed ‘Seoul Town Road’, the new version of the hit track saw the Korean star making a pun on the word homi, a type of Korean farming tool.