Coldplay have shared the official video for their latest single ‘Champion Of The World’ – you can check it out below.

The track features on Chris Martin and co’s eighth studio album ‘Everyday Life’, which arrived back in November of last year. Previous cuts lifted from the project include ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’.

Premiering on YouTube this afternoon (February 25), the ‘Champion Of The World’ visuals begin with frontman Martin being taunted by young school children in a playground as he himself portrays a student.

Advertisement

Donning a backpack and baseball cap, the singer’s youthful alter-ego later performs on the school stage, before heading home to be met by his angry mother and father. At the end of the clip, he blasts off into outer-space where his fellow bandmates are performing.

The new video was helmed by French director Cloé Bailly, along with the Caviar production company.

Meanwhile, Coldplay recently shared a new EP featuring stripped-back tracks from ‘Everyday Life’. The collection arrived along with an accompanying short film.

“Today we tried to strip back some of these songs which were already quite stripped back. We did that by removing two band members,” frontman Chris Martin said of the project.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Martin explained that Coldplay have achieved all of their aims and that they now view themselves simply as “a service” to their fanbase.

He said that after their last tour “it was like, ‘OK, we’ve got to that place, we’ve got to that job description, now what are we going to do with it?”