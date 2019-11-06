A new collaboration between Mura Masa and Slowthai is on the way

Mura Masa teased the song last night.

It looks like a collaboration between Mura Masa and Slowthai is on the way.

Mura Masa teased the collaboration on Twitter yesterday, writing ‘Deal Wit It with @slowthai new track from my upcoming album R.Y.C and official video coming this Thursday.”

You can see the tweet below.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, Mura Masa revealed that his new album is going to have a rock-influenced sound. He said: “I’m sort of making a guitar album in a way,” Mura Masa tells us, “there’s a really interesting intersection where it used to be garage bands and now it’s internet bands, and that’s the new DIY. So yeah I’m kind of going down that way.”

The producer also revealed the next album is totally finished. He said: “There’s some quite surprising ones…some amazing UK artists and some American artists, a lot of indie and rock people. I’m looking forward to surprising a bit!”

Meanwhile, Slowthai has recently spoken of his “heartbreaking” decision to pull out of his upcoming support slot on Liam Gallagher’s Autumn tour.

The controversial Mercury-nominated rapper was due to join the former Oasis frontman on his solo November arena gigs. However, it later emerged that he had opted out of the shows to instead join Brockhampton on the road in the US.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to meet Liam, so it was heartbreaking to do that,” Slowthai has told Q in a new interview. “I didn’t want it to be like I was messing everything up, but I gotta think of the grand scheme of things… it made a lot of sense.”