Newly released footage shows kidnapping of Tekashi 6ix9ine

He was kidnapped in July 2018.

Newly released footage allegedly shows the moment when Tekashi 6ix9ine was kidnapped in July 2018.

The rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, has taken the stand at Manhattan Federal Court to testify against various members of the Nine Trey Bloods during the trial of Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

While Ellison and Mack are facing federal racketeering and firearms charges, Ellison is also being tried for his links to the alleged kidnapping and beating of Hernandez last year.

Now, dash-cam footage has shown the moment that Hernandez was pulled from a car when the kidnapping occurred.

In the footage, which is being used in the trial, one of the kidnappers threatens to shoot Hernandez as the rapper offers a substantial payment.

“Harv, you know I’ll give you everything, Harv,” Hernandez pleads in the video, obtained by Daily News. “I put money in your pocket, bro. I’m scared, bro… I don’t know… everybody is saying extortion this, extortion that.”

Hernandez’ driver, Jorge Rivera, later calls OnStar, an in-car security service, to report the kidnapping. He also trails the vehicle that Hernandez was forced into by the kidnappers before eventually making a retreat.

It is alleged that Ellison was one of two men alleged in the kidnapping, alongside a friend only identified as “Sha”.

Although the pair allegedly considered killing him, Hernandez testified that they instead opted to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewellery, including a $95,000 My Little Pony necklace.

“We came to an agreement,” Hernandez said. “If I gave them the jewelry they would let me go.”

Despite the agreement, Hernandez says they did not let him go and he was forced to make a desperate run for it when the car stopped at a traffic sign.

He jumped into the back seat of a random car and pleaded with the driver to take him to safety.

Hernandez told the court he shouted: “Bro, I’m about to die. Just drive!” at the driver.

After making his escape, Hernandez was then dropped at a local police precinct. It comes as the 23-year-old rapper testifies in an attempt to reduce his own prison sentence. He has also testified that he ordered a hit on rival rapper Chief Keef.

Earlier this year, 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to nine charges in the current case, including charges of racketeering conspiracy, multiple firearms offences, narcotics trafficking, and more. He could face at least 47 years in prison. He is expected to be sentenced in January 2020.