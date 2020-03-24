New date confirmed for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Induction

The 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony has been given a new date following its earlier postponement.

The ceremony was due to take place on May 2 but was pushed back due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Now it has been confirmed the event will instead happen on November 7 at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium. The ceremony will be broadcast live on HBO and will begin at 8pm ET (1am GMT).

This year’s celebration will see the likes of Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, T Rex, and The Doobie Brothers be inducted into the Hall Of Fame. The acts, who are among the 35th annual class of inductees, will also be joined by producer, veteran rock journalist and artist manager Jon Landau.

All living inductees are expected to attend, while posthumous inductees are usually represented by a famous artist or family member who will accept the award in their honour.

To be eligible for entry, an artist’s first commercial records needed to have been released 25 years ago at the time of nomination.

Last year, Radiohead, Janet Jackson, and The Cure were all inducted, with the likes of Rage Against The Machine and Kraftwerk missing out.

The rescheduling of the induction ceremony is one of a number of events in the coming months that has been forced to move or be cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. You can view a full list of gigs, tours, festivals and music events that have been affected by the outbreak here.