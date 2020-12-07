New David Bowie coins released for Royal Mint’s “music legends” collection

A series of David Bowie coins have been released as part of the Royal Mint’s music collection – including one that was launched into space.

The one ounce coin orbited the Earth’s atmosphere for 45 minutes after launch before its eventual return, and it is now being offered as a prize on the Royal Mint’s Facebook page.

The coin celebrates the music icon’s career with a design inspired by his formative years spent living and recording in Berlin, as well as featuring the iconic lightning bolt design from ‘Aladdin Sane’.

Fans can purchase the coins from the Royal Mint’s website, which range from £13 for a uncirculated £5 coin, all the way to an “out of this world” which costs a staggering £72,195 for a kilo gold coin in a denomination of £1,000. 11 of the gold coins will be minted.

The Aladdin Sane lightning bolt design has also employed technology to create a glitter effect, giving the impression that it is sprinkled with Stardust.

Bowie, who is considered one of the UK’s greatest ever solo performers, is the third recipient in the music legends series and follows coins in honour of Queen and Sir Elton John.

Clare Maclennan, divisional director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the third coin in the Royal Mint’s music legends series, honouring the intergalactic legacy and career of David Bowie.

“In recognition of Bowie’s first hit single Space Oddity, we felt it was fitting to send his coin into space and celebrate the Starman in his own pioneering fashion.

“David Bowie’s music has inspired and influenced generations of musicians and we hope this commemorative coin will be cherished by fans around the world.”

Meanwhile, Bowie’s latest live album ‘No Trendy Réchauffé‘ arrived last month. It captures a gig at the Birmingham NEC in December 1995, and follows on from ‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ which arrived on October 30.