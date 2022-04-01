New Death Row Records owner Snoop Dogg teases label’s first NFT release

Snoop Dogg has shared plans for his newly acquired Death Row Records, including the potential release of the track ‘Nuthin’ But A G Thang’ as an NFT.

The lead single from Dr. Dre’s 1992 debut album ‘The Chronic’ featured Snoop, and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1993.

On Thursday (March 31), Snoop was joined virtually by Ice Cube for a YouTube Live conversation, where they discussed the digital future of his new record label. “I just might sell ‘Nuthin’ But a G Thang’ next month,” the rapper cum label owner teased.

According to Billboard, all new Death Row releases will be NFTs, which means ‘Nuthin’ But A G Thang’ could be the first to drop.

It was announced in February that the legendary rapper is now the official owner of Death Row Records, the iconic record label where he started his career 30 years ago.

At the time of the acquisition, the full terms of the deal had not been disclosed. Some reports claimed the rapper wouldn’t have access to several classic Death Row releases, including multiple albums by Dr. Dre and 2Pac.

Speaking in a recent interview, Snoop provided some clarity on what his ownership of the Death Row brand involves, explaining that he does in fact own the masters to some of the label’s most iconic releases.

“To be in control of the brand means that I got all of the pieces that I need to do what I got to do, from the masters to the publishing, to the IP, to the label, to the logo, to everything,” he told TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson. “It’s all mine. I’m able to move it around and do what I need to do with it.”

He continued: “As far as 2Pac’s masters, 2Pac’s masters came back to him last year. But I got a great relationship with his estate, and I’m pretty sure we’re going to be able to work something out…to continue some Death Row 2Pac business now that Snoop Dogg is in control of Death Row.”

“Same with Dr. Dre and ‘The Chronic’. I got ‘The Chronic’ album,” he confirmed, before reeling off a list of other Death Row albums he now owns, including his own first two albums, ‘Doggystyle’ and ‘Tha Doggfather’, Tha Dogg Pound‘s ‘Dogg Food’, and the soundtracks for Above The Rim and Murder Was The Case. “I got all those records,” he said.

Meanwhile, the rapper has confirmed that the has a collaboration in the works with BTS.

Speaking from the red carpet of his and Kelly Clarkson‘s American Song Contest on March 25, the rapper confirmed that he had and the group had been working together.

“I’m going to let them tell you about it,” he told The A.V. Club, before adding: “It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s [a] vibe.”