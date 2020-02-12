A new exhibition at London’s Design Museum is set to explore the visual world behind some of electronic music’s most iconic acts.

Electronic: From Kraftwerk to The Chemical Brothers will run from April 1 to July 26 and is set to “explore the hypnotic world of electronic music, from its origins to its futuristic dreams.”

Along with Kraftwerk and The Chemical Brothers, the exhibition will also focus on the likes of Jean-Michel Jarre and Aphex Twin, and how design and technology have informed their work.



Advertisement

An explanation of the exhibition reads: “Grab your headphones and plug into the first music-themed exhibition at the Design Museum, from Wednesday 1 April 2020 – featuring a club-like environment where lighting and video are synched to a specially curated soundtrack by French DJ Laurent Garnier.

“Complete with a new series of live AV experiences, visitors will be transported by multi-sensory installations. This is your chance to step inside the visual world of The Chemical Brothers featuring elements of their legendary live show, as visuals and lights interact to create a three- dimensional immersive experience by Smith & Lyall – inspired by the psychedelic duo’s acclaimed ’No Geography’ Tour.”

Also in the exhibition are visuals created by Weirdcore for Aphex Twin’s recent ‘Collapse’ EP, and a half-hour 3D experience celebrating half a century of Kraftwerk’s music.

Gemma Curtin, curator of the exhibition, said: “Sound is only part of the story when it comes to this category of music: it has built communities on and offline, democratised music technology and provided a safe space for free expression.”

Advertisement

“Design is an essential element enhancing the experience of our live show,” The Chemical Brothers added. “This new installation will give insight into how we work with Adam & Marcus (Smith & Lyall) on the visual aspect of our tours.”

Kraftwerk are set to headline this summer’s All Points East Festival in London’s Victoria Park on May 29. Buying a ticket for the show will get you into the Electronic exhibition for free. More details on the exhibition can be found here.