New documentary about the life of Avicii will arrive in 2023

The estate of Avicii have announced details around a new documentary focusing on the life and music of the late Swedish producer.

As reported by Billboard, the film, set for release in 2023, will feature “newly produced material” as well as behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with family, friends and colleagues, archival clips and interviews with Avicii – real name Tim Bergling – himself.

While the film’s titled is yet to be revealed, a statement to Billboard describes it as an insight into the “music and the artist who defined an era and changed the world of music forever, and is an up-close, intimate, and epic story about his unparalleled successes and his struggles to cope with the pressure.”

The documentary is set to be produced by director and cinematographer Björn Tjärnberg and Candamo Film, in conjunction with Swedish National Television. It’s being shot by Swedish director Henrik Burman, who also helmed the 2020 Yung Lean documentary Yung Lean: In My Head.

“My goal is to provide an honest and new perspective on both the artist Avicii and Tim’s life,” Burman said in a statement to Billboard.

“I want this to be a film that surprises the audience and challenges the public’s image of Sweden’s biggest international artist of today and, in doing so, also shine a light on what his music has meant to so many people.”

Earlier this month, Avicii was honoured with a Google Doodle ahead of what would have been his 32nd birthday and to mark National Suicide Prevention Week. Bergling took his own life back in 2018.