New Drake photo has the world discussing that Rihanna tattoo theory again

Drake has shared a photo of himself that shows what fans have previously speculated to be a tattoo of Rihanna, his rumoured ex-fling.

The tattoo was first seen back in 2015 when ‘Champagne Papi’ posted an image of him working out. Fans were quick to point out similarities with Rihanna in the design, however, a Drake fan account explained that the ink was actually a portrait of Robin Givens, star of popular ’90s film Boomerang.

Regardless, the wheels of the rumour mill have continued to turn and the latest photo has got fans in a spin about Rihanna being Drake’s muse.

“Y this boy got a tattoo of @rihanna on his arm?” wrote user ‘@madDIYLNS’ on Twitter. Another wrote: “Drake got a Rihanna tattoo… this is y’alls king”.

But others pointed to the theory that it is indeed a portrait of Givens. “I thought Drake had a Rihanna tattoo then I was wondering why she looked like that , turns out it’s actually Robin Givens 🤣🤣🤣”

According to Elle magazine, Drake has neither denied nor confirmed who is the person illustrated in his tattoo.

Drake posted the recent pic while on a working holiday in Turks and Caicos. He wrote on his social media that he’s back in “album mode”, working on the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Scorpion’.

In other news, the artist recently released two new songs after his beloved Raptors team became the first Canadian side ever to win the NBA Championship.