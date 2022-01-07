New Drakeo The Ruler video released following rapper’s death

A new video for Drakeo The Ruler‘s song ‘Ain’t That the Truth’ has been shared following the rapper’s death last month.

The Los Angeles artist – real name Darrell Caldwell – died after reportedly being stabbed in the neck backstage at Once Upon A Time In LA Festival on December 18. He was 28 years old.

Earlier this week (January 5), the official visuals for ‘Ain’t That the Truth’ – directed by Spingen Productions – were released online. The single features Ralfy The Plug and is the title track of Drakeo’s 2021 album.

You can watch the video here:

The investigation into the later rapper’s murder recently stalled due to poor witness cooperation.

According to TMZ, police “are mostly relying on surveillance and cellphone footage to crack the case”, saying that most witnesses to the incident have refused to come forward to speak to law enforcement.

Police are also looking at the possibility that Caldwell’s death is connected to the suspected gang-related murder of Compton rapper Slim 400 who was fatally shot on December 8.

Drakeo’s mother, Darrylene Corniel, said last month that she intends to file a lawsuit over her son’s death.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, she explained: “I need this to be out there. I need people to know. And I do want justice for my son. And I do believe that justice will be served. I will not rest until justice is served.”

Elsewhere, Caldwell’s partner spoke out about her “unbearable” loss. “I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel right now,” she wrote on social media. “I just wish u were here Darrell.”

Snoop Dogg and Drake were also among those to pay tribute, with the latter writing: “Nah man this sh*t isn’t right for real wtf are we doing, always picked my spirit up with your energy RIP Drakeo.”