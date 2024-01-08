New Elvis AI hologram show more like “time travel” than ‘ABBA Voyage’, says creator

New Elvis Presley AI hologram show Elvis Evolution is more like “time travel” than ABBA Voyage, according to its creator.

As announced last week, Elvis Evolution will make its bow in the capital in November. The “immersive concert experience” will use AI and hologram technology to create a life size digital hologram of the legendary star from home video footage and personal photos.

It follows hot on the heels of the launch of ABBA Hologram show ABBA Voyage in 2022, which is continuing to run until at least November 2024 at the 3,000-capacity ABBA Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Andrew McGuinness, the founder of Layered Reality, who are behind the new Elvis show told BBC News of what to expect from the spectacle.

“You’re going to be stepping in to intricate sets that make you feel like you’ve time travelled,” he said. “It’s more about how we want people to feel, we use temperature, taste and smell to make people feel like they are in Memphis in 1958.”

The Elvis Estate provided Layered Reality with thousands of hours of live footage, home video and still images of the King.

Of the difference between ABBA Voyage and Elvis Evolution, he added: “ABBA Voyage had the luxury of capturing live performers, but we’re not that fortunate.

“The AI generates an authentic version of Elvis, born of original material, but it [also] allows you to do new things with him.”