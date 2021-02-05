New exhibition on 2 Tone music seeks public contributions

A new exhibition in Coventry celebrating 2 Tone music and subculture is seeking contributions from the public.

2 Tone: Lives & Legacies will take place at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum from May 14 to September 12, coinciding with Coventry’s UK City of Culture 2021 celebrations.

As part of the exhibition, the museum has called for those who took part in the 2 Tone movement to submit their favourite 2 Tone memories, photos, videos, and memorabilia.

The ‘immersive’ exhibition will showcase bands signed to the legendary 2 Tone label, founded by Coventry band The Specials‘ Jerry Dammers in 1979.

Share your favourite 2 Tone memories, photos and videos with us🎤 Email to 👇

2Tone@culturecoventry.com by 28 February for a chance to feature within the first-ever major UK exhibition devoted to the music sensation #2TONE2021https://t.co/1vZp0WUsOF 📷 © Toni Tye pic.twitter.com/Rsxst1ZtLv — Herbert Art Gallery & Museum (@The_Herbert) February 3, 2021

They released pivotal records by The Selecter, Madness, The Beat, The Bodysnatchers, as well as The Specials’ original run of studio albums.

In addition, the exhibition promises to focus on the scene’s philosophical and political impact at the time, as well as the continuing influence it has had on music and fashion.

Francis Ranford, cultural and creative director of the museum, told The BBC: “We are incredibly excited to celebrate the 2 Tone phenomenon through this blockbuster exhibition.