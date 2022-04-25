New Foundation launched to help survivors of sexual abuse in music industry

A new foundation has been launched in a bid to help survivors of sexual abuse in the music industry.

As Mixmag reports, the initiative – which is called Face The Music Now – was set up by author and talent manager Dorothy Carvello, who became the first female A&R scout for Atlantic Records.

“As a survivor myself, I have seen and experienced firsthand how sexual harassment and abuse shatters survivors psychologically, financially, and professionally,” Carvello said in a statement.

“It’s not a matter of money; it’s about helping them put the pieces back together. This is about the decades-old and widespread abuse of power in the music industry. We want to help survivors find their voices and take back some of what they have lost.”

Face The Music Now aims to provide a safe space for survivors, as well as a platform to help educate, highlight prevalence in the music industry, and focus on changing institutionalised abuse.

Cision – who first reported on FTMN – stated that 72 per cent of women in the music industry have reported discrimination of some kind, with a further 67 per cent having reported cases of sexual harassment.

The foundation is looking to address these issues within the industry and allow survivors to speak openly about their experiences and demand accountability. Face The Music Now is also aiming to limit the use of NDAs (non-disclosure agreements), which it said can be put in place to silence survivors.

“These large, publicly traded companies have been protecting predators and it’s time their shareholders know how their money is being used,” explained Carvello of NDAs.

“For far too long, the music industry has been turning a blind eye to sexual abuse and harassment, and we’re long overdue for that to change.”

Carvello is joined by a diverse group of figures from within the industry, all of whom have a shared passion for bringing these problems to light. You can find more information on Face The Music Now here.

Meanwhile, a new bullying and harassment helpline has been launched by independent UK charity Help Musicians.

Last summer saw the likes of Holly Humberstone, Mabel and more sign an open letter calling for an end to the harassment of women, girls and marginalised genders at gigs and music festivals.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.