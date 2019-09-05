New Freddie Mercury box set ‘Never Boring’ announced to mark late icon’s 73rd birthday

Straight on the wish list..
A new box-set of Freddie Mercury‘s solo material has been announced on the same day as what would’ve been the late music icon’s 73rd birthday.
For the first time ever, the ‘Never Boring’ collections offers a curated selection of Mercury’s music,visuals and spoken words.
Consisting of three CDs with 32 tracks, a Blu-rau and DVD featuring 12 promo videos and a 10″x10″ hardback book, the new collection provides fans with the chance to delve into Freddie’s work outside of Queen. As well as a newly mixed 11-track special edition of ‘Mr Bad Guy’, fans can also take home a special nine-track edition of ‘Barcelona’ – featuring his iconic performances with Montserrat Cabelle.
Rami Malek, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Mercury, explained: “Freddie was extreme. He was absolute, he was all or nothing, he was always or never. Freddie Mercury was never boring.”
Check out the full tracklisting for the latest collection below. It’s out on October 11.
NEVER BORING
The Great Pretender
I Was Born To Love You
Barcelona
In My Defence
Love Kills
How Can I Go On (Single Version)
Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow
Living On My Own (Radio Mix)
The Golden Boy (Single Edit)
Time Waits For No One
She Blows Hot And Cold
Made In Heaven
MR. BAD GUY – SPECIAL EDITION
Let’s Turn It On
Made In Heaven
I Was Born To Love You
Foolin’ Around
Your Kind Of Lover
Mr. Bad Guy
Man Made Paradise
There Must Be More To Life Than This
Living On My Own
My Love Is Dangerous
Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow
BARCELONA – SPECIAL EDITION
Barcelona
La Japonaise
The Fallen Priest
Ensueño
The Golden Boy
Guide Me Home
How Can I Go On
Exercises In Free Love
Overture Piccante
NEVER BORING – BLU-RAY / DVD
Made In Heaven
The Great Pretender
Living On My Own
Barcelona
I Was Born To Love You
Time Waits For No One
In My Defence
Living On My Own (Radio Mix)
The Golden Boy (La Nit performance, Barcelona)
How Can I Go On (La Nit performance, Barcelona)
Barcelona (La Nit performance, Barcelona)
Bonus Videos
Freddie Mercury & Dave Clark “Time” Interview
The Great Pretender (Extended Version)
Barcelona (Ku Klub performance, Ibiza)