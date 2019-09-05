New Freddie Mercury box set ‘Never Boring’ announced to mark late icon’s 73rd birthday

Straight on the wish list..

A new box-set of Freddie Mercury‘s solo material has been announced on the same day as what would’ve been the late music icon’s 73rd birthday.

For the first time ever, the ‘Never Boring’ collections offers a curated selection of Mercury’s music,visuals and spoken words.

Consisting of three CDs with 32 tracks, a Blu-rau and DVD featuring 12 promo videos and a 10″x10″ hardback book, the new collection provides fans with the chance to delve into Freddie’s work outside of Queen. As well as a newly mixed 11-track special edition of ‘Mr Bad Guy’, fans can also take home a special nine-track edition of ‘Barcelona’ – featuring his iconic performances with Montserrat Cabelle.

Rami Malek, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Mercury, explained: “Freddie was extreme. He was absolute, he was all or nothing, he was always or never. Freddie Mercury was never boring.”

Check out the full tracklisting for the latest collection below. It’s out on October 11.

NEVER BORING

The Great Pretender

I Was Born To Love You

Barcelona

In My Defence

Love Kills

How Can I Go On (Single Version)

Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow

Living On My Own (Radio Mix)

The Golden Boy (Single Edit)

Time Waits For No One

She Blows Hot And Cold

Made In Heaven

MR. BAD GUY – SPECIAL EDITION

Let’s Turn It On

Made In Heaven

I Was Born To Love You

Foolin’ Around

Your Kind Of Lover

Mr. Bad Guy

Man Made Paradise

There Must Be More To Life Than This

Living On My Own

My Love Is Dangerous

Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow

BARCELONA – SPECIAL EDITION

Barcelona

La Japonaise

The Fallen Priest

Ensueño

The Golden Boy

Guide Me Home

How Can I Go On

Exercises In Free Love

Overture Piccante

NEVER BORING – BLU-RAY / DVD

Made In Heaven

The Great Pretender

Living On My Own

Barcelona

I Was Born To Love You

Time Waits For No One

In My Defence

Living On My Own (Radio Mix)

The Golden Boy (La Nit performance, Barcelona)

How Can I Go On (La Nit performance, Barcelona)

Barcelona (La Nit performance, Barcelona)

Bonus Videos

Freddie Mercury & Dave Clark “Time” Interview

The Great Pretender (Extended Version)

Barcelona (Ku Klub performance, Ibiza)