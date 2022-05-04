New Glastonbury map revealed for 2022

Glastonbury has revealed the new and updated map for this year’s festival – check it out below.

The Worthy Farm event is set to take place between June 22-26 following a two-year COVID-enforced hiatus, with Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar set to top the bill over the weekend.

Today (May 4) festival organisers shared the official Glastonbury 2022 map, which offers ticketholders a preview of what’s changed on the site since the festival last took place in 2019.

As previously confirmed, Glasto’s iconic giant spider has returned to the late-night area Arcadia. It comes after Arcadia Spectacular Ltd. was denied planning permission to keep the Pangea crane on the site all year round following its introduction three years ago.

Elsewhere, the Beat Hotel has been replaced by a new venue called San Remo, while the Silver Hayes dance area has been extended to accommodate a new venue, the Lonely Hearts Club.

Firmly Rooted, the recently confirmed Silver Hayes addition, is, however, currently absent from this latest map.

Elsewhere, Glasto’s BBC Introducing Stage is located in a different spot for 2022. The Common venue Samula, meanwhile, has seemingly been replaced by Totem.

You can check out an image of the Glastonbury 2022 map above, and find a high-resolution version on the festival’s official website.

In other news, festival organisers are continuing to drip-feed individual line-up posters for Glastonbury’s multitude of areas and stages. The full bill for Shangri-La arrived earlier today, while Left Field’s programme of music and debate landed yesterday (May 3).

Elsewhere at Glastonbury 2022, Arcadia will welcome DJ sets from the likes of Calvin Harris, Four Tet and Nia Archives, while Fatboy Slim, Romy and Mura Masa will all perform in Silver Hayes. Sugababes and The Damned appear on the eclectic line-up for the Field Of Avalon.

Last weekend saw Lewis McLaughlin win Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition 2022, with Crae Wolf and English Teacher finishing as runners-up. All seven of the finalists at this year’s competition will play at next month’s festival.